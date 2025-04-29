All invited to Melton street party to celebrate VE Day 80 years on
All are invited to the free event in Market Place, which starts at 11.30am and runs through until 4pm.
Tables and chairs will be set up with lots of party food and drink and live music throughout, including tunes from the 1940s.
Sharon Butcher, one of the organisers, said: “We will be having an old-fashioned Knees-up Mother Brown street party .
“We want everyone to bring their flags and hats.
“There will be some chairs and tables but we advise people to please bring their deck chairs in case they are all taken.”
Representatives of Melton BID, the 1940s Melton Mowbray event and Melton Mowbray Town Estate have joined forces to organise the celebration.
Organisers have thanked the sponsors – the local Morrisons, Tesco, Iceland and Sainsbury's stores, plus The Grapes pub, where staff will be making sandwiches for the bash.
