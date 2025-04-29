A VE Day street party in Brook Street, Melton Mowbray in May 1945

A street party is being held in Melton Mowbray town centre on Bank Holiday Monday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All are invited to the free event in Market Place, which starts at 11.30am and runs through until 4pm.

Tables and chairs will be set up with lots of party food and drink and live music throughout, including tunes from the 1940s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Butcher, one of the organisers, said: “We will be having an old-fashioned Knees-up Mother Brown street party .

“We want everyone to bring their flags and hats.

“There will be some chairs and tables but we advise people to please bring their deck chairs in case they are all taken.”

Representatives of Melton BID, the 1940s Melton Mowbray event and Melton Mowbray Town Estate have joined forces to organise the celebration.

Organisers have thanked the sponsors – the local Morrisons, Tesco, Iceland and Sainsbury's stores, plus The Grapes pub, where staff will be making sandwiches for the bash.