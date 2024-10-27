Air Ambulance Quiz Night

By Richard Angrave
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2024
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 12:46 BST
Friday 25th October saw a quiz night held at Melton Baptist Church with all proceeds being donated to the Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance charity. The quiz was written and hosted by Richard Angrave, ably assisted by his wife Teresa and daughter Emily.

The quiz attracted 27 teams and the winning team with 82 points out of a possible 95 points were 'Once upon a time' comprising Michael Walker, Alan Pakenham-Walsh, Rachel Heggs and Maggie Walker (pictured l-r) along with the Angrave Family Charity Sheild.

The evening was completed with an amazing raffle for which generous prize donations were made by Next, Tesco, Morrisons, Cutting Rooms and friends of the Angrave family.

Thanks also to everyone who attended and donated so generously meaning we were able to pass £661 to Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance. Thanks must also go to Melton Baptist Church who made their excellent venue available for the quiz.

Michael Walker, Alan Pakenham-Walsh, Rachel Heggs and Maggie Walker

A target of £1000 has been set for fundraising for Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance this year and we are very close to this target with the final push coming with a Christmas Quiz that you can do at home in a relaxed amount of time by donating a minimum £2 to the Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/page/richard-angrave

