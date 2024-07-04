Action Melton Youth (AMY) Fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Action Melton Youth held a fundraising stall to raise funds for a trip to the Brick Cafe in Sheffield for young people from Melton and the Borough.

The event was a resounding success with in excess of £150 being raised and with local business support the total figure was over £300.

Helen Gardner,Project Lead said " the youth council and I would like to thank everyone involved, businesses and individuals who donated prizes and the wonderful people for buying a ticket on the day, feedback from the public was heatwarming"

Francesca Forman AMY Chairperson said, "it was amazing to see young people's faces light up when they won a prize and it was great to see our ideas for fundraising coming to life"

AMY can't wait to share the date!