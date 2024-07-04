Action Melton Youth (AMY) Fundraiser
The event was a resounding success with in excess of £150 being raised and with local business support the total figure was over £300.
Helen Gardner,Project Lead said " the youth council and I would like to thank everyone involved, businesses and individuals who donated prizes and the wonderful people for buying a ticket on the day, feedback from the public was heatwarming"
Francesca Forman AMY Chairperson said, "it was amazing to see young people's faces light up when they won a prize and it was great to see our ideas for fundraising coming to life"
AMY can't wait to share the date!
If any young person or group would like a representitive on the youth council please contact Helen, [email protected] for further information.
