A professor and a community champion both recognised in King's Birthday Honours list

Peter Blount BEM and Professor Elizabeth Draper MBE, who were both recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list

A prominent medical scientist and a community champion who both live in the Melton area have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Elizabeth Sharon Draper (66), of Great Dalby, receives the MBE for her outstanding research work into improving the care for babies and children and during the COVID pandemic.

And there is a BEM for 75-year-old Wymeswold man, Peter Blount, who give much of his free time to support local groups and charitable causes.

The King’s Honours list was revealed this evening (Friday).

Ms Draper is an Emeritus Professor of Perinatal and Paediatric Epidemiology, at the University of Leicester.

She has saved lives through a lifetime devoted to improving the health and well-being of babies and children.

Her expertise includes the use of population data to improve quality of life following admission to neonatal care, identifying best practice for paediatric intensive care, and improving pregnancy outcomes through perinatal surveillance.Ms Draper’s pivotal involvement in national and international audits has changed the face of clinical care in the UK and saved lives by shining a light on improvements that are required in hospitals.

She led the successful planning and implementation of COVID rapid reporting data collection for paediatric intensive care units (PICU) in March 2020.

Thanks to her leadership, information was deployed and rapidly available in units soon after.

This led to the ability to model bed occupancy projections in PICU for winter surge planning later in the year, crucial to ensuring the NHS would not be overloaded.Ms Draper is an investigator on a number of audits that are monitoring and providing insight into the effect of the COVID pandemic on pregnancy outcomes and the impact on neonatal and paediatric intensive care.

Among Mr Blount’s many activities, he is an enthusiastic member of the Lay Worship Leaders team and regularly arranges all-age and morning praise services at St Mary’s Church, Wymeswold.

He is also a strong supporter of the Wymeswold Church Appeal Fund and holds a leading role in the preparation of fundraising events such as the annual ‘Duck Race’ course.

Mr Blount is also the driving force behind the village’s annual Remembrance Day service, jointly organising the parade, roll call, and placement of crosses, as well as the display of poppies and service personnel figures throughout the village and the illumination of the church during the remembrance period.

He is committed to the ministry for children and young people and is responsible for organising a very successful weekly after school group for children at Wymeswold Church of England Primary School.

Additionally, Mr Blount is also a volunteer for the East Midlands Ambulance Service as a Community First Responder and Scheme Coordinator, and he has volunteered a total of 3,000 hours and attended over 500 medical emergencies as a responder since 2015, on top of his duties as a coordinator.

Beyond this, he organises local CPR training for the village’s residents and designs interactive first aid sessions for the local primary school’s children.

Since 2016, he has been the volunteer Group Scout Leader for the 1st Wolds Scout Group.