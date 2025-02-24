A golden ticket winner, thousands of cups of tea and live music: Highcross celebrates an eventful rebrand weekend

Highcross Centre

Highcross Leicester kicked off a new era in style over the weekend, bringing together shoppers, live music and exciting giveaways, including the much-anticipated golden ticket prize.

On Saturday 22 February, the centre buzzed with activity as visitors enjoyed a day packed with live performances, free tea and cake, and plenty of surprises. Throughout the day, nine lucky shoppers walked away with £50 gift vouchers, while 19 more received £20 vouchers.

But, the biggest moment of the day was the golden ticket giveaway, where one fortunate winner took home a bundle of luxurious prizes, including a Jelly Cat bunny from Set, a goody bag and hand massage voucher from Jo Malone London and a family ticket to Cinema de Lux. As well as a luxury chocolate box from Hotel Chocolat and Filbert the Fox plush toy from LCFC Foxes Fanstore, the golden ticket recipient also took home a family voucher for Nando’s and lunch for two at 1573.

Visiting the centre with her husband and three children, Faheema Jamal was the top prize winner, and shared their excitement, saying:

Highcross Golden Ticket Winner

“I’m gobsmacked, speechless! I can’t believe it’s true. The first thing I’m going to do is use the Clarins goodies and voucher. We really don’t know how to thank you, thank you so much, it really means a lot.”

Her husband added “We never win anything normally. It’s a really good feeling, so thank you.”

Shoppers also took advantage of Highcross’ ‘cuppa pop-up’, where over 2,000 cups of complimentary tea, and free fairy cakes were served in a vintage-inspired lounge setting, offering visitors a cosy space to relax and enjoy the day.

Live entertainment took centre stage as The Highcross Leicester Live Lounge hosted an impressive lineup of local talent. Kicking-off proceedings, samba band Sambando created an electric atmosphere with a parade through the centre. Singer-songwriter John Fryer captivated audiences with his acoustic performance, while rapper Dulzo brought dynamic beats to the line-up. DJ Dhruv Chavda kept the energy high throughout the day with upbeat mixes, while lively brass band, Little Brasstards, delighted shoppers as they marched through Highcross. Other standout performers include Jake Thompson, Tayo Branford, and Sariah Carter, who each delivered vocal performances.

Last month, Highcross introduced Michelle Menezes as its new Centre Director, who outlined a series of commitments to enhancing the shopping experience. Her plans include attracting new tenants across food and beverage, fashion, and beauty, as well as ensuring regular entertainment and engaging experiences for visitors of all ages.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Michelle Menezes, said:

“It was fantastic to see so many people come together this weekend, to enjoy a day of community, entertainment, and celebration. From the brilliant live musical performances from local talent, to the golden ticket giveaway and the hundreds of cups of tea and cake served, the atmosphere at Highcross was truly special. Seeing families, friends, and visitors from all walks of life enjoying themselves captures what makes Highcross a special place for Leicester and the surrounding communities.

We couldn’t have delivered this event without the support of our amazing occupiers and team members, and it was lovely to see so many of them getting involved and enjoying themselves throughout the day.

This event was just the beginning of an exciting year ahead, and we look forward to bringing more experiences to our shoppers so they can truly make themselves at home in Highcross.”

For more information about upcoming events and exclusive giveaways, visit www.highcrossleicester.com or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.