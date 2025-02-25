Runners prepare to take on the Belvoir Challenge at Harby

Final preparations are being made for this year’s Belvoir Challenge, which takes place on Saturday.

About 1,000 runners are again set to take part, starting and finishing at Harby village hall, with the option of taking on either a 15-mile course or the full 26 miles.

Participants can still register on the day and they are advised to get to the start by 8.20am to allow enough time ahead of the 9am start.

Entry fees for adults are £35 for the 15 mile course or £40 for the 26-miler, while Under 15s pay £20.

Runners will be served homemade cakes, Stilton cheese, fresh sandwiches and jelly babies en route with soup, rolls, plus puddings with hot custard at the finish.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the children of Harby Church of England Primary School, thanks to the dedication of The Friends of Harby School, with pupils, staff and parents all involved on the day.

Sponsors are Geary’s Bakery, Belvoir Farm, and Long Clawson Dairy.