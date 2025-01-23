Wheely inspiring: Support local teens with big dreams

Ethan & Obi

In the heart of West Leicester, two determined teenagers are turning their passion for bikes into a thriving small business. Meet Obi (14) and Ethan (14), the dynamic duo behind Freedom Wheels, a local bike repair service that’s already gaining traction in the community. With their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to making a positive impact, these young men are an inspiration to us all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Obi, bikes have always been more than just a mode of transport—they’ve been a way to focus and channel his energy. Diagnosed with ADHD, he found working on bikes to be calming and productive. What started with repairing his own bike quickly turned into helping friends and neighbours. Now, Obi is affectionately known as the local “bike guy,” and he’s proud to say that fixing bikes has kept him out of trouble and on the right path.

Ethan shares this passion for bikes, having spent countless hours riding with his dad and learning the ins and outs of bike maintenance. Together, the pair has built Freedom Wheels into a trusted name in their neighbourhood. Using their earnings so far, they’ve purchased tools, parts, and second-hand bikes to repair and resell. They’re proving that with hard work and determination, you can build something meaningful from scratch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even West Leicester Police have taken notice, praising the boys for their efforts. “We’re proud to see young people like Obi and Ethan making money, not trouble, and using their talents to uplift the community,” said a spokesperson.

Obi Morris 14

Obi and Ethan have also set up a GoFundMe page to raise additional funds that will help them invest in better tools and secure a dedicated workspace. Alongside their fundraising efforts, they are also looking for new customers in the LE4 area who need bike repairs. Whether it’s fixing a flat tire or giving your bike a complete overhaul, Freedom Wheels is ready to help.

Obi’s mum shared how proud she is of the boys, saying, “To see them doing something they enjoy and always making some cash for themselves is brilliant. As a business owner myself, I will always encourage the next generation to have big dreams—and why not start early? There are so many negative stories about teenagers, it is great to see that people are taking notice of the good bits too.”

Local businesses also have the opportunity to support these young entrepreneurs. For just £50, sponsors can have their company logo proudly displayed on the boys’ workwear. It’s a fantastic way to showcase your brand while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so grateful for the support we’ve received so far, and we’re excited to take Freedom Wheels to the next level,” said Obi. “Every bit of help gets us closer to achieving our dreams.”

Ethan Murphy 14

If you’d like to support Obi and Ethan through their GoFundMe, sponsor their journey, or book a repair, please visit https://gofund.me/1799e91f or contact them directly via Obi Morris Freedom Wheels on Facebook.

Let’s work together to keep their wheels—and dreams—turning!