Melton MP Alicia Kearns pictured outside one of the winners in last year's independent shop awards

Hundreds of businesses have been nominated for the accolades, according to Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns, who is organising it.

On her social media pages, Mrs Kearns says: “Almost 700 nominations were received telling me who your favourite shops are across 15 different categories.

“Residents can now go online and cast their vote.”

Categories include beauty salons, butchers, cafes, clothes, food and drink, farmshops and village shops.