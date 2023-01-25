Voting opens for independent shops awards for Melton and Rutland
Voting is now open for an awards scheme searching for Melton and Rutland’s independent shop.
By Nick Rennie
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 2:04pm
Hundreds of businesses have been nominated for the accolades, according to Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns, who is organising it.
On her social media pages, Mrs Kearns says: “Almost 700 nominations were received telling me who your favourite shops are across 15 different categories.
“Residents can now go online and cast their vote.”
Categories include beauty salons, butchers, cafes, clothes, food and drink, farmshops and village shops.
Click HERE to vote.