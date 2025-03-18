Ventola projects expands its global headquarters in Leicestershire

Ventola Projects, a global leader in advanced lighting and technology solutions, has announced the expansion of its VAvR Global Headquarters in Leicestershire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This growth will significantly enhance the company’s manufacturing capacity, new product development, and global reach, further solidifying Ventola’s position as an industry leader.

The move is also expected to generate additional job opportunities in the East Midlands, contributing to the region’s economic development while supporting the company’s continued innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder and CEO of Ventola Projects, Mick Ventola, said: “We are thrilled to expand our operations in Leicestershire, increasing our manufacturing and product development capabilities,”

Lighting installed by Ventola

“This expansion will allow us to better serve our global customers, improve our supply chain efficiency, and bring more jobs to the East Midlands.”

Alongside its UK expansion, Ventola Projects is continuing to grow its presence in the United States, particularly in Kingsport, Tennessee, where the company is strengthening its operations. The growing collaboration between the UK and US hubs will ensure a steady flow of products between Leicestershire and Tennessee, further enhancing Ventola’s supply chain and operational efficiency.

The expansion in Kingsport is also expected to create new employment opportunities overseas, reflecting Ventola's ongoing commitment to growing its US market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Ventola Projects is expanding further its footprint, capitalising on the recent UK membership in the Indo-Pacific Free Trade Agreements. With this new framework, Ventola is poised to further strengthen its market presence in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand.

This expansion will enhance the company’s ability to offer high-performance lighting solutions and services to a growing customer base across these key international markets.

“We are excited about the future as we continue to grow and expand our reach,” said Ventola.

“Our strengthened operations in the UK and US, combined with our strategic expansion into the Indo-Pacific regions, ensure that Ventola Projects remains at the forefront of technology solutions worldwide.”

Looking ahead, Ventola Projects anticipates even more growth, continuing to deliver innovative lighting solutions and exceptional service to a broader range of industries around the globe.