Sarah Robb, founder of Melton-based Big Bums and Little Bums,

Sarah Robb’s Big Bums and Little Bums provides sessions for youngsters in Wilton Park in the town while adults are put thriugh their paces at the Polish Club, on Sandy Lane.

And she is delighted that it has now been given three gold kites by the Institute of Children’s Activity Providers (ICAP).

The prestigious rating indicates the highest standards of excellence in compliance, programme delivery, and marketing communications.

Sarah said: “Creating outstanding experiences for children has always been the top priority for Big Bums and Little Bums.

"This award is a recognition of the impact Big Bums and Little Bums has made in the lives of children, as well as the positive feedback received from satisfied customers.

“We owe this prestigious recognition to our loyal customers, whose positive experiences and reviews have played a significant role in achieving this accomplishment.

"Their support and feedback have motivated us to maintain the high standards that have earned us this honour.”

Children’s sessions are aimed at creating a community where they feel safe, make friends and helps them focus on improving their mindset and mental health while adult classes aim to help them move and smile more, whatever their age or fitness level.

Sarah added: “We are grateful for this recognition, and we will continue to work hard and stay committed to delivering exceptional services.”