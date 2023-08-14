News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Top rating for Melton children's activity provider

The founder of a Melton business which provides activities for children and fitness classes for adults is celebrating after it was given the top rating for quality standards.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Sarah Robb, founder of Melton-based Big Bums and Little Bums,Sarah Robb, founder of Melton-based Big Bums and Little Bums,
Sarah Robb, founder of Melton-based Big Bums and Little Bums,

Sarah Robb’s Big Bums and Little Bums provides sessions for youngsters in Wilton Park in the town while adults are put thriugh their paces at the Polish Club, on Sandy Lane.

And she is delighted that it has now been given three gold kites by the Institute of Children’s Activity Providers (ICAP).

The prestigious rating indicates the highest standards of excellence in compliance, programme delivery, and marketing communications.

Sarah said: “Creating outstanding experiences for children has always been the top priority for Big Bums and Little Bums.

Most Popular

"This award is a recognition of the impact Big Bums and Little Bums has made in the lives of children, as well as the positive feedback received from satisfied customers.

“We owe this prestigious recognition to our loyal customers, whose positive experiences and reviews have played a significant role in achieving this accomplishment.

"Their support and feedback have motivated us to maintain the high standards that have earned us this honour.”

Children’s sessions are aimed at creating a community where they feel safe, make friends and helps them focus on improving their mindset and mental health while adult classes aim to help them move and smile more, whatever their age or fitness level.

Sarah added: “We are grateful for this recognition, and we will continue to work hard and stay committed to delivering exceptional services.”

Click HERE for more information on sessions and to book places on them.

Related topics:MeltonPolish Club