CEO Simon Taylor, product manager William Bell and head of Intermediaries Dan Atkinson celebrate with the 'Mortgage Provider of the Year' accolade at the Money Age Awards 2023 in London

The Leicester Road-based business scooped the coveted ‘Mortgage Provider of the Year’ accolade at the MoneyAge Awards 2023.

Representatives were at the presentation ceremony at The Waldorf Hilton in London to receive the honour.

In a proud moment for The Melton, CEO Simon Taylor, product manager William Bell and head of intermediaries Dan Atkinson, went up on stage to accept the trophy.

The company say the award underscores the commitment, innovation, and service excellence that Melton Building Society brings to its members.

Reflecting on the impressive achievement, CEO Simon commented: “This accolade is not just a recognition of our efforts but a testament to our core values as a Mutual organisation.

"Our foremost commitment has always been towards our community.

"We don’t just provide mortgages; we put roofs over people’s heads.

"This award reaffirms our dedication to this mission and the trust our community places in us.”

The awards aim to shine a spotlight on the industry’s best operators, as well as showcasing excellence in the world of personal finance.

They are now an established hallmark of quality and celebrate the tireless work, innovation, and customer-centric approach of financial institutions.

It is the ninth year the awards have been held, they are free to enter and are open to any financial services provider which serves consumers in the UK.