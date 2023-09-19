The young mum who is Melton's newest undertaker
Jennifer Mousley is operating as a funeral director from a premises on Mill Street which was previously occupied by the Baa Baa’s Hair salon.
She says she is indebted to the guidance of dad, Shane, who also left the family business to start up his own one at East Goscote, Butterfly Funeral Services.
Aged 31 and dressed in smart casual clothes, Jennifer does not fit the typical image of an undertaker but she clearly loves the work.
Jennifer, who is running the business with Nigel Shaw, told the Melton Times: “I originally wanted to join the police force when I left sixth-form but there was a freeze on recruitment at the time.
"I started helping with the family funeral business and I just fell in love with the job.
"People come in, sometimes in absolute bits.
“You help them with the funeral arrangements and support them.
“And then at the cremation or the burial they will give you a cuddle and tell you how much you’ve helped them get closure.”
On Friday afternoon, the building was dedicated to Jennifer’s seven-year-old son, George Davies, by celebrant Alan Judd, and the chapel of rest to Geoffrey Poultney, whose family was the first to use Jennifer’s services, by Canon Malcolm Britton.
Jennifer doesn’t have her own fleet of vehicles for funerals so she hires them in from a firm in Thurmaston.
She says she prides herself on the way she treats families when they first arrive – her six-month-old cockapoo, Filbert, is often there as well to lift spirits at a difficult time for those in mourning.
"I learned so much working with dad,” said Jennifer.
"The main thing he taught me is to look after people, ensure the chapel of rest is clean and that care of the deceased is paramount.”
She chose the Japanese cherry blossom for her company’s emblem because it symbolises life and death, bloom in spring but flowering for a short time.
“Working as a funeral director does change your attitude to life,” Jennifer added.
“I do appreciate life so much more through working every day in this business.”
Jennifer added: “I would like to thank people for their well wishes and their lovely messages of support.”