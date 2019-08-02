Talented Melton apprentices sought for top borough award

You have less than two weeks now to get your nomination in for our Best of Melton awards for 2019.

Deadline to put forward individuals, businesses or community groups for one of the categories is Thursday August 15.

Dozens of contenders have already been nominated for the awards, which will be presented on September 27 during a black tie, three-course meal at Scalford Country House Hotel.

One of the awards we would like to highlight this week is the one for ‘Apprentice of the Year’.

This accolade recognises the rising stars who will become the business leaders of tomorrow.

It is open to all current or past apprentices aged 16 to 25, who can demonstrate they have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace.

The category can be entered by individuals or a company can complete the entry on behalf of an employee or colleague.

There is also an opportunity for a business or organisation to sponsor this award and allign themselves with excellence in apprenticeship.

Our regional events manager, Linda Pritchard, who is organising the Best of Melton Awards, said: “We have had a great response to the awards this year and our judges will have a tricky challenge picking the winners.

“The one category we could do with more nominations for is the ‘Apprentice of the Year’.

“This is an award which is well worth winning because it will sit nicely on the winner’s CV and undoubtedly will help them in moving up the career ladder in whatever their chosen profession is.

“We are taking nominations for all the awards for only one more week so please get yours in as soon as you can please.”

The Award categories are:

Best New Business/Start Up of the Year - Sponsored by Melton Borough Council;

Leisure & Tourism Award - Sponsored by Melton Promotions;

After Dark Award - Sponsored by Purple Flag;

Business of the Year - Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis;

Best Independent Retailer - Sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland;

Best Place to Eat and/or Drink - Sponsored by Samworth Brothers;

Customer Focus Award - Available to Sponsor;

Apprentice of the Year - Available to Sponsor;

Employee/Team of the Year - Sponsored by Scalford Country House Hotel;

Young Business Entrepreneur - Sponsored by Pam Saint Gobain;

Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by Melton BID.

In addition to the business awards mentioned above, we are also looking to celebrate our local community heroes.

Submit your nominations for any individual or group that you would like to nominate for one of these exciting awards below:

Child of Courage - Available to sponsor; Inspirational Young Person of the Year - Sponsored by John Ferneley College; Contribution to the Community - Sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate; Community Group/Project of the Year - Sponsored by the Melton Mowbray Building Society.

You can nominate yourself or another contender for any of the awards online at www.meltontimes.co.uk/achievementawards by emailing Linda.Pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk with details.

All shortlisted finalists will be invited to the awards evening on September 27.