Takeaway planned in vacant Melton town centre unit

The vacant Carphone Warehouse unit, to the right, at the Scalford Road Shopping Park, which could be occupied by a Papa John's pizza takeaway

Proposals have been submitted to Melton Borough Council for the scheme at the Scalford Road Shopping Park, which also includes a KFC takeaway and the Pets at Home store.

The plans would see 93 square metres of the unit used for the pizza business and the remaining 52 square metres being retained for use by another business. The existing timber-framed shopfront and doorway areas would be upgraded if it is permitted.

The proposed new Papa John’s would create up to 20 new jobs and would be open from 11am to 11pm, seven days a week, identical hours to the neighbouring KFC outlet.