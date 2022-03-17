Sarah creates cake tattoos to help charity

Sarah Bellfield, a local tattoo artist working at Wet Paint Collective in Bowley Court, Melton Mowbray EMN-220317-170106001

Sarah Bellfield, who works at the multi-award winning tattoo studio, Wet Paint Collective, in Bowley Court, has designed a range of cake, tea and coffee related tattoos ahead of the annual Macmillan Cancer Research coffee morning later this year.

Sarah is making the cake, tea and coffee designs available to clients during the coffee morning that will be held at Bowley Court for the charity.

And she has vowed that 100 per cent of the cost of each of the special tattoos will be donated to Macmillan.

In addition, The Bakery Cottage, in Melton, is to supply a range of delicious eats to the event to raise even more money for the charity.

And Sign Right Creative, in Mill Stret, Melton, has agreed to make the vital promotional material for the event.

Sarah, who became interested in tattooing while studying design crafts at Leicester’s De Montfort University after discovering a passion for arts at Sarson High School, in Melton, completed a two year tattooing apprenticeship at Wet Paint Collective seven years ago.

She said: “I worked here for two years before leaving to work at another studio. I was away for a year before returning to WPC as a full time artist and body piercer.

“I feel passionately about giving back and I feel if you can, you should.

“Cancer affects everybody in some way or another and Macmillan have been there for my family so it only seems right to hold this charity event to support them and their work. It’s also really fun to tattoo this sort of design.”