Sadness as Melton amusement arcade closes after 30 years

It is the end of an era in Melton after an amusement arcade which has been used by generations of residents for around 30 years closed down.

The two full-time members of staff and the one part-timer were told just a week before that Leisureland Amusements, in Nottingham Street, was to cease trading.

Before the arcade closed its doors for the last time on Thursday, Josephine Pickworth, who has worked there for the best part of 20 years, said: “It’s sad to see it close and a lot of customers are disappointed.

“We were only given one week’s notice and we all have to try to find another job now at short notice.”

Her colleague, Karen Shelley, said: “I feel sorry for the older people who come in here.

“Many of them come in just for the company but they won’t be able to anymore.”

The Melton Times has so far been unable to get a comment from the owner on why the decision was taken to close it.