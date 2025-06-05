Rituals to bring luxury beauty and wellness experience to Highcross

Highcross Leicester is set to welcome a new addition to its beauty retail offering this year, with globally renowned Dutch wellbeing brand, Rituals due to open its doors in July. The new store will offer visitors a luxurious sanctuary of body and home care products, celebrating the art of slowing down.

Founded in Amsterdam and now operating over 1,150 stores worldwide, Rituals continues its ambitious expansion across the UK, Europe and Asia, with Highcross selected to be its latest destination. The Leicester city centre launch marks another milestone in Ritual’s journey to inspire everyday moments of mindfulness through products that combine ancient traditions with modern innovation.

From foaming shower gels and scented candles to skincare and home fragrances, the new Rituals store will showcase the full range of its bestselling collections - including The Ritual of Sakura, The Ritual of Ayurveda, and the newly introduced Rituals of Yozakura, now a permanent addition to the range following overwhelming customer demand.

Designed to be more than just a shop, the 2,300 sq ft space will feature immersive elements and curated rituals, to enhance the shopping experience and encourage self-care and reflection.

Located near Zara and Therapie, on the upper mall, the Highcross store will blend serene design, adorned with sakura cherry blossom tree branches, and Ritual’s signature scents to offer shoppers a moment of peace amid the buzz of city life.

Rituals is just one of several exciting new arrivals at Highcross, joining recent additions Mango and the soon-to-open Maki & Ramen, as part of the centre's ongoing commitment to bringing in-demand, experience-led brands to Leicester.

Centre Director, Michelle Menezes, explains: “At Highcross, we’re not just about providing a shopping location - we’re curating experiences. Rituals offer something new and exciting, going beyond everyday transactions to encourage visitors to slow down, reconnect, and find moments of peace in their daily routines. It’s a fantastic addition to the centre, and reflects the high-quality brands we’re proud to welcome to Leicester.

"Rituals is one of several exciting new arrivals for us, this year, and forms an important part of our ongoing commitment to bringing in-demand, experience-led brands to the city.”