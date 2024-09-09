Relief for Oakham residents as broadband rolled out

Broadband relief for more than 2,200 residents and business owners in Oakham is now a reality with engineers planning to connect a further 2,500 homes in the town to full fibre by the end of the year.

Work to connect Oakham started in September 2023 when engineers from telecoms company Gigaclear began extending its network from Uppingham using fibre optic cables. They have been going street-to-street either digging new trenches or using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting in order to reach properties.

Senior Project Manager Glynn Richardson said Gigaclear is working hard to ensure rural, often hard-to-reach communities such as Oakham are able to access the same fast and reliable full fibre broadband enjoyed by larger urban areas.

He said: “Taking our full fibre to rural communities, many of whom would otherwise be subjected to a slow, inferior part-fibre broadband connection fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.

“Our expectation is that by the end of the year work in the town will be largely completed.”

To find out if you are able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband, visit www.gigaclear.com