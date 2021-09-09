Ragdale Hall Spa to host recruitment event to take on new staff.

The stunning roof pool at Ragdale Hall Spa EMN-210909-101948001

Since reopening on May 17, as Covid restrictions eased, the business has seen a huge uplift in bookings, which has led to a whole host of new career opportunities.

To kick-start their recruitment process, the spa is holding a recruitment event on Thursday September 16, between 6pm and 8pm.

It is open to anyone seeking a new career opportunity, or those who would simply like to find out more about working at Ragdale.

Ragdale Hall Spa EMN-210909-101828001

Positions range from cleaners, beauty therapists, fitness instructors, kitchen staff, bartenders, maintenance staff, porters and waiting staff, with no experience necessary and full on-the-job training provided.

HR and Commercial Director Allison Garner said: “This is a great time to join our award-winning team, as not only have we reviewed our packages with salary increases across the board on all new positions, but we’ve also just reviewed our benefits package so there’s now even more to be gained from joining the Ragdale family.”

Alongside gratuities, employees at Ragdale benefit from free meals on shift; recognition schemes – including employee of the month, merit awards and long service awards – a quarterly lotto with a chance to win up to £1,000; discounts in all retail areas, bars and restaurants, and on spa days and

spa breaks for friends and family; use of facilities during select times of the day and free transport to and from work between Melton (via Asfordby) and the hall seven days a week.

Allison added: “We’d encourage anyone and everyone to come along to our recruitment evening, meet our wonderful team and find out more.

“We’ll also be holding on-the-day interviews for those interested.”