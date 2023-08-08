Harriet Overton outside the How Sweet shop she now owns

How Sweet, in King Street, closed seven months ago after Jamie How established it as a brand for selling sweets from jars like an old traditional sweet shop.

Harriet loved the shop and decided to take it on when Jamie sold up.

She told the Melton Times: “I used to walk past the shop many times and I’ve always thought a town like Melton needs a proper sweet shop like this.

"I think it’s an attraction for the town.”

Harriet is grateful for the welcome she has had from neighbouring traders.

Her young children are also pleased to have a mum who owns a sweet shop

She added: “We went through the stage where the children said ‘look at all these sweets we can eat’ but I’ve explained to them that mummy has to sell them for the shop.”