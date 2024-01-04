Screens have gone up around Melton’s iconic pork pie shop as work starts on a major internal renovation project.

A screen has gone up around Melton's Ye Olde Pork Shoppe as major renovation work starts

The Dickinson and Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe is continuing to trade from a pop-up shop in the adjoining Bell Centre shopping mall with work likely to take until Easter.

The sales area of the shop, which dates back to 1851, is being expanded with new heritage information boards installed for tourists and a new sit-down area is being created for customers to enjoy the food they buy from it.

It is estimated that work on the front of the shop will be finished by April and the sit-down area by the summer, if all goes to plan.

A sign outside the new pop-up shop in The Bell Centre where Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe is trading from while renovation work is done on the historic Melton shop premises

Staff worked round the clock in the run-up to Christmas when tens of thousands of pork pies were sold, along with other seasonal products, at the the traditional busiest period of the year.

The extension and refurbishment work is taking place during a quieter time for the business and it is hoped it will attract more tourists to the town when it is completed and boost the local economy.

Meanwhile the business says deliveries of food products may be delayed this week due to flooding issues.

Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe posted on its Facebook page yesterday (Wednesday): “Unfortunately our warehouse and office premises have experienced flooding over the last 24 hours.

"Any online orders due to be dispatched this week may be delayed.