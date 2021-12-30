Pie-makers given go-ahead to move to old Melton college building

Vacant college building on King Street in Melton EMN-211229-092309001

We reported back in March that Brocklebys, which currently operates a popular bakery and farm shop at Asfordby Hill, had applied for planning permission to relocate their enterprise to the old Brooksby Melton College annexe, in King Street.

And the company, which was established in 2003, has now announced that it has received approval from Melton Borough Council.

In a post on its Facebook page, Brocklebys said: “Formal planning consent has been granted to us to redevelop the former Melton College King Street Building in the heart of Melton.

“Larger premises will mean we’ll be producing more pies but also you’ll see an increase in the number and range of workshops and classes we offer which prove so popular.

“We’ll be open seven days a week, welcoming guests not only to pie-making workshops but also to butchery, sausage, bread, pastry and sauce-making classes.

“You’ll be able to pop into our pie shop and use the community meeting space too.”

There are no plans to change the external look of the main building, according to the plans.

The ground floor would be used for pie manufacturing, as office space, a small retail area and for pie-making courses.

The first floor will be for office space and the storing of packaging materials, the proposals reveal.