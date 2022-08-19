OBITUARY: Business leader Sir David Samworth dies aged 87

The late Sir David Samworth

Sir David was oversaw a massive growth at Samworth Brothers, which is based on Leicester Road in the town, and is credited with helping shape the modern food industry.

The company’s turnover soared from £1million in 1977 to £200 million in 1999, when he stepped down as group chief executive. Sir David became a life president in 2005 when he stepped down as chairman.

Samworth Brothers now owns a number of food producing firms and brands, including Melton Foods, Kettleby Foods, Ginsters and Dickinson and Morris, which operates from the iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Nottingham Street, and is a £1.4billion turnover business.

Business leader Sir David Samworth on a visit to one of the academies supported by Samworth Brothers

Sir David’s son, Mark Samworth, current chairman of Samworth Brothers (Holdings) Ltd said: "Without Sir David, supported by his late brother John, there would be no Samworth Brothers.

"It was the vision, drive and values of the two brothers that laid down the strong foundations of our business and which drove such outstanding success.

"Whether in his early days, growing the original Samworth family business or later building Samworth Brothers, a strong set of values always permeated

David’s business life.

“He placed great importance on people as the cornerstone of any successful organisation and always sought to create a working environment that reflected this ethos.

“He also believed quality had to be at the heart of any business, whether that was quality of facilities, the product, customer service or our relationship with

suppliers.

"He was enormously proud of the business and the achievements of everyone in Samworth Brothers.”

Sir David served as chair of the Meat and Livestock Commission from 1980-84, receiving a CBE for his work, and was a council member of Food of Britain.

He was also a non-executive and later executive director of Imperial Group from 1982 to 1984 and a non-executive director of Thorntons Ltd from 1991

to 1993.

Beyond the business world, David and his wife, Rosemary, set up the Samworth Foundation in 1978 in a desire to give back to their local community and to

support other international causes, particularly in Africa.

Education was always a particular interest for him and the Samworth Foundation has supported the establishment and development of three academies in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, as well as other international education projects.

Sir David also served on the Trent Regional Health Authority and as Deputy Lieutenant and High Sheriff of Leicestershire.

He was knighted in 2009 for his services to charity.

His values were always underpinned by his strong Christian faith, and Sir David had a long association with Leicester Cathedral – he served as the President of the Honorary Canons and supported the cathedral in its fundraising to make Leicester the final resting place of King Richard III.

Outside of business and charitable commitments, Sir David was a champion of farming and the countryside.

He married Rosemary in 1969 and had four children, three daughters and a son, and seven grandchildren.