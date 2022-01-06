New Covid support grants now available for Melton hospitality and leisure businesses

Latest news EMN-220601-172747001

The borough council is allocating the money but is urging eligible business-owners to apply as soon as possible because funds are limited and will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Omicron Discretionary Business Grant, which was announced last month by the government in response to rapidly rising infections sparked by the new variant, is for those businesses that are not eligible for the mandatory grant announced by the government but who are still affected by the new restrictions.

Pubs, restaurants, cafes, restaurants, wine bars, night clubs, wedding and events venues, tourist attractions, indoor riding centres, village halls,Scout huts and soft play areas are among those which will qualify.

Councillor Rob Bindloss, the council’s portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, said: “These grants will be a vital lifeline for those businesses who have been significantly impacted by the new measures put in place over the Christmas period.

“Christmas is normally a hugely important time of year for trading for our hospitality and leisure businesses and we hope these grants will go some way to supporting these businesses within the local economy.

“I would encourage all businesses to read the guidance and policy documents that are available via the council website and should they believe themselves to be eligible for a grant to apply.”

Businesses in Melton borough will be able to apply for the Mandatory Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant as well as the Omicron Discretionary Business Grant.

The mandatory Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant is for those businesses in certain sectors who are the liable party for business rates.

The level of grant received will be determined by the rateable value of their property.

Once applications have been received, the council says it will work as quickly as possible to process these and make payment.