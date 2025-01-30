Mark Trevarthen and Claire Fretwell pictured at their previous Cafe Allez! Belvoir Castle business

The couple who used to run the popular Cafe Allez! Belvoir Castle have launched a new bakery in Scalford.

Mark Trevarthen and Claire Fretwell established Cafe Allez! in 2017 as a premium mobile coffee shop.

The couple then started their Belvoir Castle outlet, which gained a large following until the lease was ended in March 2022.

Since then, they have focused on operating a mobile service, travelling nationally for repeat customers such as the Marriott hotels group, the Lionesses and the RAF.

Claire Fretwell outside the new Allez! Bakes commercial bakery, at Scalford

The new venture is Allez! Bakes - a dedicated commercial bakery, based on the outskirts of Scalford.

Claire explained: "Our aim is to supply coffee shops, cafes and pubs with the kind of cakes that they'd love to bake themselves, if only they had the time!

"We'll never forget the demands of running a busy coffee shop and we want to help.

"We know from experience that many coffee shops want to serve cakes that look and taste 'home baked', but the busier you get, the less time you have to bake in-house.

"Initially we'll be supplying coffee shops, cafes and pubs in the local area, with an ambition to offer a nationwide mail order service in the future.”

Fellow director Mark added: "Claire's always had a passion for baking and many will recall the fabulous cakes she and the team created for Cafe Allez! Belvoir Castle.

"The emphasis was - and remains - on generous portion sizes, top quality ingredients and mouth-watering taste.”

Click HERE to see the website for the new Bakes business.