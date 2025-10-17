Nelsons' Leicester office backs brain injury charity with a year of fundraising support

Leading East Midlands law firm Nelsons has pledged a year of fundraising support for Headway Leicestershire, Leicester & Rutland, a charity providing vital services to people affected by brain injuries.

The announcement follows Nelsons’ success in raising more than £5,000 for local community causes over the past 12 months. Each year, employees across the firm’s Leicester, Derby and Nottingham offices nominate charities close to their hearts before selecting one cause per office to dedicate to fundraising for the year ahead.

This year, employees at Nelsons’ Leicester office have chosen Headway Leicestershire, Leicester & Rutland. Since 1990, the charity has been a key provider for brain injury survivors across the county with both city and rural support.

The organisation addresses the physical, emotional, behavioural, educational, social and cognitive changes that individuals may experience following a brain injury and offers unlimited support for as long as each person needs them.

Nelsons has had a longstanding relationship with Headway Leicester, having been the nominated charity in 2022. Clinical negligence partner Danielle Young was also made a trustee of the charity last year, following her dedicated support of the organisation and close involvement with fundraising and awareness initiatives.

Stewart Vandermark, chief executive at Nelsons, said: “Giving back to the community really matters to us at Nelsons, and we have had close ties to Headway Leicester for many years. Fundraising gives us the chance to make a real, personal connection with the cause and we hope our efforts will make an even bigger difference to those whose lives have been affected by brain injury.

We’ve got lots of exciting fundraising plans in the pipeline and look forward to working closely with the Headway Leicester team to support them in every way we can.”

Tor Berry, development manager at Headway Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland, said “We love working with Nelsons, not just because they’re great people but because they’re committed to actively increasing our visibility.

“They create valuable opportunities for networking, include us in their events and are genuine partners in helping us enhance our services. From volunteering their time and fundraising for vital projects like Art Therapy, to offering our members tailored advice, their support makes a real difference.”

Elsewhere in the Midlands, Nelsons’ Nottingham office will back Forever Stars, a charity dedicated to helping families who have experienced stillbirth, infant loss and perinatal or neonatal death. Meanwhile, the Derby office has chosen eating disorder support and recovery charity, First Steps ED.

Last year’s beneficiaries were Headway Nottingham, Ben’s Den in Derby and Leicester Hospitals Charity.

For more information on Nelsons, visit www.nelsonslaw.co.uk, or, to discover more about the Headway Leicester visit: https://headwayleicester.org.uk/