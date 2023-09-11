News you can trust since 1859
Melton's Wilko to close permanently by next month

Melton’s Wilko store will close for good by early next month, it was announced this morning (Monday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST
The Wilko store in Melton MowbrayThe Wilko store in Melton Mowbray
The BBC is reporting that the GMB union has confirmed the closure of all 400 stores throughout the UK after a rescue bid for the hardwear chain failed.

It is a huge blow for staff at the town’s Nottingham Street store and the thousands of other employees across the country.

Administrators were called in to the business last month with major new investment needed to keep it afloat.

