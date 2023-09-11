Melton's Wilko to close permanently by next month
Melton’s Wilko store will close for good by early next month, it was announced this morning (Monday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST
The BBC is reporting that the GMB union has confirmed the closure of all 400 stores throughout the UK after a rescue bid for the hardwear chain failed.
It is a huge blow for staff at the town’s Nottingham Street store and the thousands of other employees across the country.
Administrators were called in to the business last month with major new investment needed to keep it afloat.