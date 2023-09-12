News you can trust since 1859
Melton's Wilko shop to be converted into a Poundland store

Poundland is to move into Melton’s Wilko shop unit after it closes on Sunday, it was announced this afternoon (Tuesday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST
Nottingham Street in Melton Mowbray with the Wilko store to the rightNottingham Street in Melton Mowbray with the Wilko store to the right
Nottingham Street in Melton Mowbray with the Wilko store to the right

It is reported that Pepco Group, which owns budget retailer Poundland, is expected to convert around 70 Wilko stores, including Melton, into its brand.

The move will not take place until later this year in the run-up to Christmas, it is understood.

There has been disappointment in Melton today after it was confirmed that Wilko will closes its doors in Nottingham Street for the final time this weekend.

Shelagh Core, manager of Melton BID told the Melton Times: “Wilko has been a big part of our town’s high street for many, many years and as a national store, it has been a significant key attractor for Nottingham Street and the town in attracting footfall.

"Its closure will be a huge loss to the town and our thoughts are with all of the staff now at this really difficult time.”

