One of the presentations at the Business Forum at Melton Mowbray

Business owners came together in Melton Mowbray this week to share advice and views on how to grow and flourish.

The first Business Forum was organised by Melton Melton Borough Council at its Parkside HQ, in partnership with Melton BID, and it was also attended by a number of key stakeholders from across the area.

Representatives were present from Melton Mowbray Town Estate, Department for Work and Pensions, Gillstream - the current operators for Stockyard Melton Mowbray and the Cattle Market, Leicestershire County Council, Melton Carnegie Museum and Loughborough College Group, alongside a strong turnout from local businesses.

James Colclough, manager at Melton BID, added: “It was fantastic to see so many businesses attend the Business Forum and to see the success of the collaborative working between Melton BID, Melton Borough Council, Melton Town Estate and Stockyard.

"Businesses were pleased to hear about the latest investments into the town and were inspired by the speakers.

"Overall, it was a great chance for businesses to share their views and get thinking about their important role in the vibrancy of our incredible town.”

Lydia Rusling, director for place and prosperity at the borough council, opened with an overview of current and future projects across the town centre and wider borough, highlighting the importance of working in partnership with the BID, Town Estate and other external organisations.

Building on the theme of collaboration, representatives from Loughborough College Group encouraged businesses to play an active role in shaping future talent by offering work experience placements, attending careers fairs, and raising awareness of career pathways for young people.

Leicestershire Promotions highlighted the upcoming Tourism & Hospitality Awards 2025, urging local businesses to submit entries ahead of the September 13 deadline.

Rupert Turton, managing director at ActionCOACH Oakham and Kettering, shared practical advice on how specialist business coaching can unlock growth potential, while keynote speaker Alex Wright, from Knapton Wright, delivered a thought-provoking presentation on effective place marketing which received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Councillor Sharon Butcher, the borough council’s portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, said: “The Business Forum was a great showcase of the diverse ranges of businesses, across both the town and wider borough.

"We’re working closely with stakeholders within the business community to build on events like this and encourage continued growth and investment in Melton.”