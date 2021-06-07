Melton pub offers free breakfasts but there’s a catch!

The Welby Hungry Horse, in Melton EMN-210706-161456001

The Welby Hungry Horse pub, on Nottingham Road, will be dishing up brekkie to all customers who take on the challenge from Friday through to Sunday.

To claim the freebie, customers must don their best PJs, slippers or dressing gown when ordering from the pub’s new breakfast menu.

They can choose from a range of dishes, including the Brekkie Kebab, Breakfast in Bread or the colossal Sausageness Monster – a one-metre-long curled sausage sarnie loaf smothered in red or brown sauce.

Breakfast will be served at The Welby Hungry Horse pub to regular who turn up in their nightwear EMN-210706-160302001

The giveaway comes as a new survey reveals that breakfast in bed is a luxury reserved for the younger generation, with 18-to-24-year-olds tucking into four breakfasts a month in bed, while the over 55s enjoy just one.

Max Noad, general manager at the Welby Hungry Horse, said: “Breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day and should be savoured no matter how old you are, but it’s interesting to see that traditional breakfast in bed is now the preferred choice for the younger generations.

“After a long year stuck at home more people are getting out and about in the mornings, enjoying breakfast on the go or treating themselves to something tasty they just couldn’t make at home.

“That’s why we’ve launched our breakfast in bed giveaway, so punters can tuck into their favourite meal of the day in their comfiest gear – and all on the house!