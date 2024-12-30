Melton pub joins in with the January sales
Some of the special deals next month at The Kettleby Cross include a pint of Worthington’s beer for 99p.
Pub manager Ali McQuillan is reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals at the Wetherspoon pub, on Wilton Road, from Thursday January 2 until Thursday January 16 inclusive.
Ali said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.
“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.
“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.
“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.
“As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”
