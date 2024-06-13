Melton Mowbray road scheme wins civil engineering award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Institution of Civil Engineers’ East Midlands Merit Awards (EMMAs) took place on Friday 7 June 2024.

During the event, which was sponsored Waterman Aspen, awards were presented to teams that delivered the best civil engineering projects across the East Midlands region during the last 12 months and to those individuals that had made a significant contribution to the profession.

In the Team Achievement category, the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road scheme was Highly Commended.

The award-winning project was delivered by AECOM, together with Leicestershire County Council and Galliford Try, designed to tackle long-standing traffic related problems in Melton Mowbray.

Melton Mowbray Distributor Road improvement scheme

The extensive works ensured the scheme would provide benefits to the community and road users alike. Many of the significant environmental risks were mitigated or removed, including a net beneficial design for a large embankment constructed across a flood plain and SSSI, which was supported by both the Environment Agency and Natural England. The judges were impressed with effective planning and collaboration within the team, which was demonstrated during the statutory orders process and the public inquiry received only one objection.

Commenting on this year’s awards, ICE East and West Midlands Regional Director, Jo Barnett, said: “Our awards this year allowed us to celebrate the many sustainable benefits that civil engineers have on our everyday lives.

“This recognition serves as a reminder of the innovation, dedication and excellence that drive the profession, shaping a better future for all.”