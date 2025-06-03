Melton Mowbray motor dealership announces major change
After 21 years as a Suzuki dealer in the town, the company launches an ‘exciting’ new partnership from June 30 with KGM, which was previously known as SsangYong.
This change comes after Suzuki’s significant reduction in their product line-up and dealer network, resulting in fewer new car registrations across the UK.
Around 30 dealers are leaving the network as part of a geographic restructuring.
Mikhail Clarke, of Browning Melton, told the Melton Times: “This decision is not a reflection of our performance.
"In fact, we are proud to be one of Suzuki’s top-performing dealers and ranked number one in the country for trust and likelihood to recommend.
“Despite this transition, we remain under the same ownership with the same team.”
The Melton dealer will be offering eight new KGM models in its Norman Way showroom.
As an authorised Suzuki Repairer, the dealer continues to offer full servicing, repairs, and maintenance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.