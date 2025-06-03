The team at Browning Suzuki - the Melton motor dealer has a new partnership with KGM from June 30

It is the end of an era for established Melton Mowbray motor dealership, Browning Suzuki.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 21 years as a Suzuki dealer in the town, the company launches an ‘exciting’ new partnership from June 30 with KGM, which was previously known as SsangYong.

This change comes after Suzuki’s significant reduction in their product line-up and dealer network, resulting in fewer new car registrations across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 30 dealers are leaving the network as part of a geographic restructuring.

Mikhail Clarke, of Browning Melton, told the Melton Times: “This decision is not a reflection of our performance.

"In fact, we are proud to be one of Suzuki’s top-performing dealers and ranked number one in the country for trust and likelihood to recommend.

“Despite this transition, we remain under the same ownership with the same team.”

The Melton dealer will be offering eight new KGM models in its Norman Way showroom.

As an authorised Suzuki Repairer, the dealer continues to offer full servicing, repairs, and maintenance.