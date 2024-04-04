Melton Mowbray business shortlisted for Midlands UK StartUp Award 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK StartUp Awards was launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK which has accelerated over the last few years with over 900,000 new businesses founded in the UK in 2023, a 12 per cent increase from the year before.

Over 900 businesses have been shortlisted for this year’s UK StartUp Awards and the contribution of these firms - all of which were started in the last three years - is significant, having created nearly 6,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £480 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Woodcote Events Ltd is an events agency, with specialist experience within the automotive industry, founded by Gareth Bright in 2021. The business has been nominated for the Rural StartUp of the Year Award in the Midlands.

Jo Artherton & Gareth Bright of Woodcote Events Ltd

Gareth, founder of Woodcote Events, said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition of our work and what it brings to the local economy. We have faced big challenges since our inception, including COVID and a big motorcycle accident which rocked the future of our company, as I wasn’t sure of my recovery. As a result of these challenges, we decided to change the direction of the business in early 2022. Since then, we have gone from strength to strength and are now earning a solid reputation for being highly skilled, knowledgeable, and meticulous event organisers. Our creativity and personable, friendly approach to everything we do has earned us some big clients including Ducati; Triumph Motorcycles; Royal Enfield; and BSA, to name a few.”

Supported nationally by ScoreApp, GS1 UK, Starling Bank, OVHcloud, GiftRound, Airwallex, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures. The winners from each region will then be invited to the first UK final taking place at Ideas Fest, the Glastonbury for Business festival in Tring, Hertfordshire on 12th September 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the UK StartUp Awards, said:

Jo Artherton & Gareth Bright of Woodcote Events Ltd

“​​Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and wealth creation across the UK. All the finalists this year represent the best of those entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created amazing new businesses that are creating real impact in their sectors. Building on the success of previous years, we are now looking to identify the ‘best of the best’ with all the finalists who win their category in their region going on to represent their region at the first ever UK National StartUp Awards final later this year”.

The UK StartUp Awards was created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programmes in the UK. The UK StartUp Awards are running for the third year after launching in 2022.