Melton fulfilment firm expands operations

Fulfilment specialist Hallmark Consumer Services has expanded its operations with the addition of a new warehouse at its Grantham site.

The additional facility has been developed to support a significant increase in demand for the company’s services, particularly contract packing and kit assembly.

Hallmark Consumer Services is headquartered in Melton Mowbray, with a second site in Grantham providing convenient access to the A1. The new facility increases the company’s overall warehousing space by 40 percent.

As well as boosting Hallmark Consumer Services’ storage capacity and operational efficiency, the new warehouse enables the company to handle a wider range and volume of goods for its rapidly growing client portfolio.

Philip Hall, Managing Director of Hallmark Consumer Services at the new warehouse.

“This expansion marks a key milestone in our growth journey and is a testament to the strong and consistent demand we’ve seen for our services.” Philip Hall, Managing Director of Hallmark Consumer Services explains. “The new space not only provides us with room to grow over the next three years but also enables us to deliver even more responsive and adaptable fulfilment solutions. We’re proud to serve a diverse and growing client base that trusts us with their fulfilment and packing needs.”

Established in March 1992, Hallmark Consumer Services provides flexible fulfilment solutions and supporting services for both B2C and B2B businesses across a wide range of sectors. The company has steadily grown its footprint since purchasing its Melton site in 2013, consistently investing in its infrastructure to support long-term growth.

