Melton family pizza business is doing a roaring trade

Louis Morgan making pizzas for the Fire and Embers pizza business at Melton Livestock Market EMN-210607-084237001

With Crafty Slice Co opening in Burton Street this month, it follows on the success story of a small family business based at the town’s livestock market – Fire and Embers – which has been doing a roaring trade since launching in April.

Fire and Embers makes stone-baked pizzas in mobile gas ovens and takes pre-orders, on Friday and Saturday evenings.

For one night only they operated a delivery service during the England v Scotland Euros match and business was very good.

Louis and Leanne Morgan, the couple behind the Fire and Embers pizza business at Melton Livestock Market EMN-210607-084247001

Founder and chief pizza maker, Louis Morgan, told the Melton Times: “Cooking outdoors is my main interest and it grew from there.

“It started through lockdown, doing it for friends and family.

“I thought if I can’t have people round I’ll take a pizza to them.

“We are only doing pre-orders at the moment so we know how many we are making each night.”

Louis (33) has been a baker for 15 years, working in the past for Hambleton Bakery and Pizza Express and he is currently working for Tesco as a baker.

He assisted by his brothers and wife, Leanne, in the small business, which is based at gate three at the market site.