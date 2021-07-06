Melton family pizza business is doing a roaring trade
If you love pizzas it’s a great time to be living in Melton.
With Crafty Slice Co opening in Burton Street this month, it follows on the success story of a small family business based at the town’s livestock market – Fire and Embers – which has been doing a roaring trade since launching in April.
Fire and Embers makes stone-baked pizzas in mobile gas ovens and takes pre-orders, on Friday and Saturday evenings.
For one night only they operated a delivery service during the England v Scotland Euros match and business was very good.
Founder and chief pizza maker, Louis Morgan, told the Melton Times: “Cooking outdoors is my main interest and it grew from there.
“It started through lockdown, doing it for friends and family.
“I thought if I can’t have people round I’ll take a pizza to them.
“We are only doing pre-orders at the moment so we know how many we are making each night.”
Louis (33) has been a baker for 15 years, working in the past for Hambleton Bakery and Pizza Express and he is currently working for Tesco as a baker.
He assisted by his brothers and wife, Leanne, in the small business, which is based at gate three at the market site.
Louis added: “Once we are mobile we will look at doing some pop-up events and pub nights where a pub doesn’t do food and maybe at tennis and cricket clubs.”