Melton event set to give Brexit advice

A free event is to be held in Melton to give advice and support to business people ahead of the UK’s anticipated withdrawal from the EU at the end of this month.

The borough council is hosting the initiative at its Parkside offices between 9am and 10.30am on Tuesday, October 15.

The ‘Ready for Brexit’ event is aimed at businesses operating in the food and drink sector but people from all businesses are welcome.

Councillor Leigh Higgins, the portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, said: “It is essential that businesses in the East Midlands are as prepared as they can be for Brexit. I encourage any business who wants to learn more and receive support to attend and to take advantage of any opportunities presented.”

Visit www.melton.gov.uk/brexit or email brexit@melton.gov.uk with any questions on the issue.