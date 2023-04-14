Melton clothing store announces closure date with stock at half-price
A Melton town centre clothing retailer has announced it will be closing up for good next week.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST
It was confirmed in February that the M&Co store in Nottingham Street would close, along with the company’s other 169 shops.
And the town store has now said on its Facebook page that Thursday April 20 will be its final trading day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It sells women's, men's and children's clothes, as well as small homeware products, and all stock is now being sold at half-price or cheaper.