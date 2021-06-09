Melton cheese fair put back due to Covid uncertainty

A montage of images from Melton's Artisan Cheese Fair PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-210906-173138001

The Artisan Cheese Fair, at Melton Livestock Market, was to have taken place, on the last weekend of this month, June 26 and 27.

This was due to government plans to lift all restrictions on June 21.

But with infections rising the cheese fair will now take place on July 17 and 18.