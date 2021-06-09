Melton cheese fair put back due to Covid uncertainty
Organisers of Melton’s first big food event of the year have put it back three weeks due to concerns over Covid restrictions being extended longer.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 5:36 pm
The Artisan Cheese Fair, at Melton Livestock Market, was to have taken place, on the last weekend of this month, June 26 and 27.
This was due to government plans to lift all restrictions on June 21.
But with infections rising the cheese fair will now take place on July 17 and 18.
Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “We’ve changed the date because of the uncertainty in the easing of lockdown on June 21.”