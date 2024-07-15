Melton businesses invited to apply for grants of up to £10K

By Nick Rennie
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:51 BST
Melton Borough Council is offering business grantsMelton Borough Council is offering business grants
Melton Borough Council is offering business grants
Businesses across the Melton borough are being invited to apply for thousands of pounds in grants.

A funding pot of £170,000 is being made available by Melton Borough Council to be allocated to start-ups and firms aiming for growth.

Businesses can apply for amounts of between £2,000 to £10,000 which, depending on their project, may need to be supported by business plans if applying for over £7,500.

Borough council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “I am pleased that once again the award of grants will be by a panel with independent and impartial assessment of all applications.

"We want to ensure that taxpayers’ money is used fairly.

"Our council is not a big ‘mover and shaker’ in the world of private enterprise, but it is important we do our bit to support local initiative and business enterprise. In the long run, thriving small businesses benefits everyone.”

The application window for this tranche of business grants opened on July 12 and closes at midnight on August 9.

Click HERE for the full criteria and to apply.

During the past financial year, the council had a total fund of £152,806.60 allocated for capital business grants from the UKSPF and REPF schemes.

They received a total of 65 applications, a clear indication of the high demand for financial support among local businesses.

Of these, 13 businesses were successful.

Businesses that were unsuccessful in the initial funding round, as well as others seeking grants and support, were offered free assistance from the Leicestershire Business Advice Service.

