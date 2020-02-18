Melton Building Society boss to retire after 14 years

The boss of a leading building society is to retire after 14 years in the job.

Martin Reason will step down from the Melton Building Society this summer.

During his time in the role, Mr Reason has seen the society, which has branches in Leicester Road, Melton, High Street in Grantham, and in High Street, Oakham, through the financial crash in 2008.

Last year, the Society reported a growth in mortgage lending and savings grow during what it has described as a ‘robust’ year.

A spokeswoman for the Society said: “Mr Reason has been instrumental in securing an exciting future for the Melton.”

Mr Reason said: “I am proud to have witnessed the transformation of the Melton and the part I have played alongside my colleagues in making it a better, more profitable modern Society that continues to be relevant to its members.

“Social responsibility and care for our community is at the heart of the Society and it is rewarding to see the difference it makes.

“I will greatly miss the people I have worked with over the years.”

He will be replaced by Simon Taylor, who was Chief Operating Officer at the Nottingham Building Society from 2011 to 2019.

He was most recently interim Chief Commercial Officer at the Saffron Building Society. He will join the Melton on June 1, 2020.