Melton BID handed key local business support role for another five years

Melton BID, which represents the interests of 487 businesses, was backed by 90 per cent of voters in the latest re-election ballot to secure the key role once again in stimulating the town’s economy.

It will have served 15 years when the next term concludes in 2026, coordinating £825,000 in investment in the town centre over the next five years.

Over the last decade the BID has sought to play an essential role in raising awareness of Melton and its offer to visitors, driving footfall and building on its reputation.

Melton BID promoting a new Melton town centre app back in 2018 - manager Shelagh Core (right) pictured with Siobhan Lane, o RS Bridal Collection EMN-211029-164446001

Melton BID has worked to ensure businesses have been supported as much as possible through the last challenging 18 months as the local economy was devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Members say their key focus now is upon hastening the recovery of the high street with targeted support to help the business sector adapt and diversify and attract more shoppers and tourists to the town.

Lee Freer, chair of the Melton BID, said: “I am delighted that the BID has received the support of our local businesses that we work really hard to support.

“We are looking forward to the next five-year term, seeing the local business economy coming through its recovery from the pandemic and supporting the town with our events now that restrictions are easing.

“I am passionate to see the town succeed and to have the BID here to support the town centre is fundamental for it to achieve its success, so to say I am happy that we have achieved a successful ballot is an understatement.”

The BID relies on collaborating with key partners, such as the borough council and town estate, to deliver a variety of projects and events, as well as acting as a powerful voice for businesses.

BID manager, Shelagh Core, added: “We are delighted that businesses have supported the BIDs’ renewal for another five-year term.

“It has been a challenging 18 months and the BID Board team is committed to responding to challenges, trends and opportunities to continually sustain and improve our town centre.

“We are looking forward to working with businesses and stakeholders again over the next five-year term to continue to drive forward Melton’s town centre as a thriving destination for people to work, live and visit.”

Key aims for the next few years for Melton BID is to deliver more events and promote them fully, improve the street scene, give business support and provide a vision and strategy to stimulate the local economy.