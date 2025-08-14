Manor Farm Park & Woodlands wins National Magazine's "Best Family Day Out" Tourism Award 2025

Manor Farm

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, on the border of Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, has underlined its position as a great family day out by winning a prestigious family award.

The East Leake family attraction has been chosen by respected business publication SME News, in collaboration with AI Global Media, as 'Best Family Day Out 2025 - Nottinghamshire' in the prestigious Business Elite Awards.

Since launching in 2018, the SME Business Elite Awards have become an established and significant part of the SME News platform. The awards aim to recognise and showcase the efforts of highly skilled SMEs across the UK.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands Chief Operations Officer Jordan St Germain said: “This accolade marks a significant milestone for not only the business but us as a team and takes us one step beyond our finalist recognitions at the SME Leicestershire & Rutland Awards earlier this year.”

“Here's to many more wins ahead as we continue building something exceptional for families across the region.”

About the Award-Winning Family Attraction

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands offers a full day of fun for children and grown-ups alike. It's the ultimate family friendly, set in scenic countryside on the Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire border - just over 10 minutes from the M1 motorway. The East Midlands family attraction includes indoor and outdoor adventure play zones, animal encounters, and dinosaur-themed kids' activities.

The award-winning family farm park has more than 50 different species of animals to see, woodlands to explore and both indoor and outdoor play areas to discover, including Nottinghamshire's largest indoor adventure play centre.

Families enjoy hot and cold food at great prices, indoor and outdoor picnic benches, pathways suitable for pushchair access and a maize maze available during the summer months.

Summer Activities for Families

If you are looking for things to do during the school holidays in Nottinghamshire, every day in August, get ready for the ultimate summer party with bubbles during the Foamfest daily foam parties.

There's also garden games for the whole family to enjoy and animal food and bird handling available for a small additional charge.

What's Included in Your Family Day Out

Your family day out also includes:

Entry to the Indoor Playbarn, Nottinghamshire's largest indoor adventure play centre

Access to the Dinosaur Roar! Discovery Trail

A daily falconry display (weather permitting)

Full access to animal activities, including petting sessions and donkey grooming

Award-Winning Family Attraction Commitment

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands is dedicated to environmental conservation and community engagement. The family farm park provides a range of activities and events that cater to families and nature enthusiasts alike. From seasonal attractions to educational programs, it offers a memorable and enriching experience for all visitors.