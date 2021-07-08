Major website launched to make Melton a destination for tourism and business

The Anne of Cleves pub and St Mary's Church on Burton Street, in Melton EMN-210707-144514001

Discover Melton has gone live with the aim of attracting people to visit, live and invest in the borough.

It builds on Melton’s reputation as the nation’s rural capital of food, as well showing off the many other experiences and opportunities available in this part of the world.

Councillor Leigh Higgins, Melton Borough Council’s portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, said: “Investing in Melton and helping to support the growth of the economy and the borough is one of our key priorities for the next few years.

“This has become increasingly more vital as we help and support businesses to recover from the pandemic.

“Discover Melton will provide information on local businesses, visitor attractions, food and drink, experiences, events and places to stay within the borough.

“Working with partners, we want residents and visitors to explore and enjoy Melton’s countryside, market town and villages, which all have a rich tapestry of local heritage, history and things to do.

“Now is absolutely the time to show to audiences, new and old, a side of Melton they may not know about in a confident and dynamic way.”

Local businesses can sign up for free, enabling them to promote their attractions and events locally, regionally and nationally.

Businesses looking to expand or relocate to Melton will be able to find premises and investment opportunities helping to boost the economy and create jobs.

The aim is make Melton stand out as a place where families want to live, employers and employees want to work, students want to learn, tourists want to visit, and all will want to stay.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton, is an enthusiastic advocate for the borough and will be speaking at the Discover Melton launch event later today about her passion and aspirations for Melton’s development as a place and destination.

General manager of Scalford Country House Hotel, Amanda Burton, said: “The new Discover Melton website will support the visitor economy by connecting the town centre with the villages around Melton.

“It will help the post-covid recovery of the local tourism market by showcasing Melton and the surrounding area as a destination venue.

“We look forward to welcoming guests back to our peaceful countryside hotel, where they can enjoy all that the hotel and local area have to offer as well as visiting our thriving market town.”

As the website and brand develops, the council, together with partners and local businesses, will market and promote the great places to stay, communicate the many stories the borough has to tell from its rich heritage, as well as showcase the many engaging day to day experiences that locals and visitors can enjoy whilst in Melton.

Nick Rushton, leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “Melton is one of the jewels in the crown of Leicestershire. No part of the county has been untouched by the pandemic and we need to be doing all we can to promote Leicestershire as a vibrant place to visit with lots of things to do and see.”