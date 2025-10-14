Local hairdresser uses her talent to spread kindness at #LOOKGOODFEELGOOD event

A South Wigston hairdresser is using her scissors and skills to make a difference this week, offering free haircuts at a community event supporting people in need. Rachael, known locally as Hair by Rach, will be one of nine stylists volunteering at The Brotherhood Legion’s #LOOKGOODFEELGOOD Charity Day, taking place on Thursday 16th October from 11am to 4pm at The Centre Project, Granby Street, Leicester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will provide free haircuts, clothes, and food for anyone who needs them, with local barbers, hairdressers and catering businesses coming together to give back to the community.

Rachael, who works from Saby Beauty Salon, 10 Leicester Road, South Wigston, has been in the hair industry for almost 25 years, a career that began with work experience at Toni & Guy when she was just 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love completely transforming someone’s hair into a piece of artwork,” she says. “The best part is seeing that ‘wow’ moment when they look in the mirror, and knowing you’ve made their day a bit brighter.”

Rachael, known locally as Hair by Rach, will be one of nine stylists volunteering at The Brotherhood Legion’s #LOOKGOODFEELGOOD Charity Day

When her friend tagged her in a post about the event, Rachael immediately reached out to organiser Reiss from The Brotherhood Legion to volunteer her time.

“I know how it feels to start from the bottom and work your way up. Life isn’t always easy, so if I can help someone feel good about themselves, I will. You treat people how you want to be treated — with respect and love.”

She’ll be cutting as many heads of hair as she can throughout the day, earning her the nickname “Edward Scissorhands” among the team and says she can’t wait to make people “feel amazing with their new look.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael is also passionate about the event’s focus on mental health, particularly men’s mental health, and the positive message it spreads.

Rachael, who works from Saby Beauty Salon, 10 Leicester Road, South Wigston, has been in the hair industry for almost 25 years

“It feels incredible to be part of something so magical,” she adds. “The Brotherhood Legion do amazing work for mental health, and I’m all for that. We just want to help as many people as we can by spreading awareness, it’s okay to talk.”

Her message to others?

“If you want to make your heart dance and your soul sing, give back to the community — it’s a win-win!”

The #LOOKGOODFEELGOOD Charity Day is open to everyone, young and old, and promises to be the biggest event of its kind yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The #LOOKGOODFEELGOOD Charity Day is open to everyone, young and old, and promises to be the biggest event of its kind yet.

Rachael says she’s “so excited to be part of this amazing movement” and wants to thank Reiss and the whole team for bringing people together to make a difference.

To follow Rachael’s work, visit @hairbyrach1522 on Instagram or pop into Saby Beauty, 10 Leicester Road, South Wigston, LE18 1DR.