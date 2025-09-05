Leicestershire’s Tyron Runflat unveils latest innovations at DSEI UK

Leicestershire’s Tyron Runflat is set to launch the world’s lightest rubber Runflat band at this year’s Defence and Security Equipment International Show, DSEI UK 2025. Supporting the leading defence show of the year, Tyron has chosen DSEI as the backdrop for the launch of its groundbreaking innovation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading players across the defence sector will be able to see Tyron’s latest innovation at the show, experiencing first-hand the market-leading systems with live demonstrations.

From supply chain vulnerabilities and digital transformation to security and cost pressures, the defence industry is experiencing a number of challenges. However, Tyron Runflat has made it its mission to provide life-saving safety solutions to ensure the sector remains ahead of the curve when it comes to keeping vehicles moving in challenging situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As leaders within the industry for vehicle safety, Tyron is launching its latest innovation – the lightest single-piece runflat and a discreet defence wheel. The lightweight system is the first of its kind, providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional, heavier runflat systems.

Tyron Runflat Unveils Lastest Innovations at DSEI UK

The Loughborough-headquartered business is also launching a new defence wheel which hides the runflat bolts on the outside of the wheel, which means its life-saving capabilities can be hidden from enemy eyes in a dangerous warzone. This hidden safety solution is plugging a gap in tyre safety within the defence sector by introducing the most subtle system to date.

With extensive experience working in the defence industry, Peter Simson, Director at Tyron Runflat, comments: “The 2025 DSEI show is going to be huge for us. We invest in continuous innovation and product development, as proven by new patents being issued as recently as late 2024. We’re always looking at where we can ease the pain points for our customers, which is why we’ve focused on the weight and eco-friendly properties of our latest innovations. Offering a light single-piece runflat solution means the vehicle can have better handling and a lower unsprung weight, allowing the vehicle to react quickly to road imperfections, maintaining better tyre contact.

“We’ve been attending DSEI for more than 10 years, so we felt this show was the perfect backdrop to release our latest product directly to our target audience. Not only are our latest inventions a sign of great innovation for the Tyron brand, but they are also the first of their kind globally. We pride ourselves on offering market leading solutions, which means our R&D must remain one step ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We provide solutions for the defence, emergency services, civilian and commercial vehicle sectors. With over 30 years of experience in the defence sector, we recognise the challenges this industry faces and feel proud to be leaders in tyre safety across such an important industry.”

DSEI UK provides a pivotal platform for the global defence industry, promoting the ethos, agenda and leadership across the sector, while also encouraging opportunity and cooperation with global allies. The show brings industry leaders together to uphold sector standards and accelerate connections with influential stakeholders.

Peter added: “Our tyre safety systems give drivers the ability to get to a safe location, preventing catastrophic loss of control. We believe our solutions should be a requirement across all defence vehicles, especially if the vehicles tackle treacherous war zones. We currently supply to all UK Police sprinter vans, proving the real-life requirements. We have recently increased our testing capabilities which means we now test our rubber runflats and bands to 250km/h. This latest investment shows our dedication to providing reliable products that can be the difference between life and death for road users.”

Tyron is encouraging partners and customers to join them at stand number N3-220 at the DSEI show, located near the west entrance in the Land Zone.