Leicestershire’s Tyron Runflat stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with key customer markets at FEINDEF

Inventor of the world’s only multi-piece rubber Runflat system, Tyron Runflat, has attended FEINDEF 2025 - The International Defence and Security Exhibition of Spain - held biennially in Madrid, to strengthen its international partnerships.

The Loughborough headquartered firm continues to invest in providing regular face-to-face contact for customers across the globe, attending its second leading defence show of the year, FEINDEF. The event provided the perfect backdrop for Tyron to join leaders in the defence industry and showcase its latest products with both existing and potential customers.

New products and innovations in Tyron’s range include its latest single piece runflats.

Held in Madrid, the event represents 65 countries and showcases the very best of the defence industry.

L-R Peter Simson and Mohamed Elnady

Peter Simson, Director at Tyron Runflat, commented: “We are continually investing in trade show opportunities and expos to ensure we are guaranteeing invaluable facetime with our customers. We pride ourselves on going the extra mile to ensure prospective and existing customers feel supported, regardless of their geographical location. We relish any opportunity to explore the scope of our Tyron products with our customers, showcasing the versatility and life-saving possibilities of our product range.

“This event comes swift on the heels of IDEX, earlier this year, in the UAE. It is a vital part of our work to ensure we are present at leading industry events, providing continued investment in our customer portfolio while listening to the demands of our industry.”

Mohamed Elnady, Business Development Director at Tyron Runflat, attended the event alongside Peter and said it was a fantastic display which presented the very best of the defence industry as he was met with interest from potential customers across Europe. He commented: “More than 96 per cent of our products are exported to locations around the globe, so this event was a great springboard to further support our customers and partners.

“We have made it our mission to provide reliable and cost-effective tyre safety solutions. For example, the Tyron MultiBand locks the tyre onto the wheel rim in the event of a blowout, preventing catastrophic loss of control, giving the driver and passengers the ability to get to a safe location. Our products are supplied throughout the world for the police force, fire and ambulance services plus military armed vehicles, civilian cars and leisure vehicles, plus commercial vehicles.”

FEINDEF 2025, The International Defence and Security Exhibition of Spain, which has the institutional support of the Ministry of Defence of Spain, welcomed over 600 exhibitions representing 35 per cent of international stands from five continents. Among 35,000 professional attendees, Peter and Mohamed contributed to the cutting-edge innovations and strategic collaborations as attendees showcased impressive deals and groundbreaking demonstrations.

Peter added: “Following a number of new partnerships, we recently expanded our purpose-built manufacturing and testing facility near Pattaya, south of Bangkok in Thailand to meet growing demand. This investment allows us to more than double our production capacity and the size of our team is set to grow three-fold this year. At our Leicestershire headquarters we have also welcomed its latest specialist hire with Beata Sleightholme joining the team as Logistics & Administration Operative.

“We continually look for new and innovative ways to drive our business forward and develop our strategic approach, FEINDEF provided us with the ideal opportunity to share our recent successes in person with the decision-makers and influential voices in our industry.”

Looking to the future, the team encourage partners and customers to visit their next exhibition stand in September at DSEI UK, held at Excel, London.