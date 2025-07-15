Leicestershire’s Tyron Runflat grips the blue-light sector

NAPFM 2025

Supporting the blue-light sector at a crucial time, Leicestershire’s Tyron Runflat is keeping emergency service colleagues safe in the knowledge they have the Tyron Multi-Bands fitted to their vehicles.

Leading players across the sector saw its innovative solutions showcased at one of the leading emergency services shows, NAPFM 2025.

From technical, innovation and staffing challenges to workforce pressures, budget cuts and response time pressures, the emergency service sector is under more strain than ever before. However, Loughborough headquartered Tyron Runflat has made it their mission to provide life-saving tyre safety solutions to support the emergency services sector.

As leaders within the industry for vehicle safety, Tyron again attended the annual Emergency Fleet Exhibition and the National Association of Police Fleet Managers Conference at The International Centre in Telford. The event provided the perfect backdrop for Tyron to showcase its expanding new product ranges, innovations and fittings which included single piece runflats.

Peter Simson, Director at Tyron Runflat

Specialising in blue-light vehicles, Peter Simson, Director at Tyron Runflat, commented: “Many industries are facing challenging times, but through the use of our various Tyron solutions, we believe those challenges can be eased. This industry requires reliable, quick and life-saving solutions to support the various local communities.

“The Tyron Multi Bands are tested and approved to 250kph (156mph) for high-speed pursuit vehicles, which massively improves driver and passenger safety in the event of a tyre failure or puncture giving the driver and passengers the ability to get to a safe location, which we believe should be a required safety feature across the blue-light sector.”

NAPFM focuses on transport for the ambulance, fire & rescue and police sectors, attracting leading individuals from across the emergency service sectors, influential local authorities and government departments. With a wide range of fleet tech, specialist demonstrations and cutting-edge innovations, the event attracts an audience from across the world.

Peter continued: “Marking its 51st year, NAPFM was bigger and better showcasing the very best of the emergency services industry. We were proud to be in attendance, having the opportunity to share our life-saving products.

“Tyron has supported the emergency services industry for over 30 years, so our business has seen first-hand the importance of providing cutting-edge safety precautions for these high-speed vehicles and crew buses. NAPFM provided the perfect opportunity to bring existing and prospective customers together, which has resulted in a number of new partnerships.

“We have made it our mission to raise awareness and showcase the importance of our Tyron Multi-Bands and Runflats, which can be the real difference between life and death. From daily patrols to debris strewn highway shoulders, police vehicles are particularly vulnerable to the possibility of tyre deflation from foreign objects. At NAPFM we were able to provide live demonstrations which emphasised the vital role our products should be playing in every emergency vehicle fleet.”

Looking to the future, the team encourage partners and customers to visit their next exhibition stand in September at DSEI UK, held at Excel, London.