Leicestershire's Tyron Runflat boosts team with specialist hire

Tyron Runflat, inventor of the world’s only multi-piece rubber Runflat system, is celebrating its latest team investment with the appointment of experienced Logistics & Administration Operative, Beata Sleightholme.

Following the recent expansion of its purpose-built manufacturing and testing facility in Pattaya, south of Bangkok in Thailand, the Leicestershire-headquartered business is taking bold steps to prioritise its team investment and facilitate growing demand for the Tyron product.

Beata brings with her a decade of experience in the logistics industry, with a seasoned background in managing time-sensitive logistical operations. She comments: “I’ve hit the ground running and I feel excited to be part of such a supportive and driven business. I’ve worked across European logistics, air freight and road freight which means I have intricate knowledge of the industry.

“Across the business, we all help each other where we can to ensure a smooth operation, but I predominantly manage imports and exports while also working to enhance operational efficiencies, fostering collaboration and driving innovation.

“Working at Tyron really appealed to me as I wanted to be part of an expert team where I can play a key role. I was really drawn to the dynamic team which values efficiency, innovation and collaboration, as I find these qualities motivate me most. Whether it is finding faster and more cost-effective transport routes or assisting with day-to-day administrative processes, I look forward to supporting Tyron’s success.”

Since 2001, the Loughborough business has made it its mission to provide reliable and cost-effective tyre safety solutions. For example, the Tyron MultiBand locks the tyre onto the wheel rim in the event of a blowout, preventing catastrophic loss of control, giving the driver and passengers the ability to get to a safe location.

Peter Simson, Director at Tyron Runflat, commented: “We’re thrilled to have Beata join our team, bringing specialist knowledge of the logistics industry with her. For us, it’s key our team members are driven, adaptable and knowledgeable so Beata has been the perfect fit. In this operational role, we were really looking for someone with in-depth industry experience, who could support us in driving our business forward and maintaining the impressive growth we have achieved in recent years.

“Beata has integrated seamlessly into our team and continues to go above and beyond to fulfil her role. We have great hopes for her future as we look forward – positively contributing to Tyron’s long-term growth and goals but also bringing new and innovative solutions to our team.”

Tyron’s products are supplied throughout the world - for the police force, fire and ambulance services across the UK to military armoured vehicles, civilian cars and commercial vehicles.

Beata continued: “The economic landscape of the UK remains uncertain, so I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of a business that is taking proactive steps to invest in growth. I’m a strong believer in our mission to raise awareness for road and tyre safety, so feel proud to be part of business that drives this message forward.

“As I look to the future, I look forward to expanding my role at Tyron and taking on more responsibility as I grow. I’m especially excited about the opportunity to help the team grow by embracing new technologies and continuing to refine processes to improve operations. Overall, I see the future as a chance to make an even greater impact—whether through leading projects, supporting growth, or helping Tyron navigate new challenges.”