Leicestershire's Gaslow International gears up to meet new customers at leading annual trade show

Leading provider of gas management solutions, Gaslow International, is gearing up to attend the 2025 Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show this February, promising their best exhibition stand to date.

The annual event attracts thousands of visitors from across the UK and Europe’s leisure sectors and takes place between 18th-23rd February at Birmingham’s NEC.

Founded in 1978, Loughborough headquartered Gaslow will be showcasing its refillable gas cylinder solutions, designed to enhance safety and convenience for caravanners and motorhome enthusiasts, with its experts on-hand to answer any queries visitors may have.

Carl Orton, Technical Manager at Gaslow International, said: “We’re thrilled to bring our expertise back to one of the UK’s premier leisure events. Exhibiting at the Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show year on year is a great way to connect with our existing and future customers in person, giving us the perfect opportunity to showcase how our refillable gas systems can transform their touring experience.

Loughborough's Gaslow International stand

“We are the only gas supplying company attending, and visitors to our stand will be able to see practical demonstrations on how to safely use the product along with any questions you would like to ask our team”

“The show is one of the first dates we look for when it comes to planning our year ahead. It is one of those special events that is incredibly well-attended, which gives us the chance to see what consumers are saying and experiencing, and to have valuable conversations about the leisure and motorhome industry – both its exciting new developments and its challenges – with our fellow exhibitors.”

Located at Stand 4001 at this year’s event, Gaslow will demonstrate its range of refillable LPG cylinders and accessories, highlighting the ease of using a refillable system, thereby eliminating the need for exchange alternatives.

The Gaslow Multivalve cylinder carries a 10-year warranty, which incorporates crash protection that will restrict the flow of LPG in the event of an accident, along with an internal filtration system to prevent impurities contaminating the regulator and gas system. The cylinder comes equipped with a mechanically accurate contents gauge, with an added upgrade option to use the remote Bluetooth Wave APP, allowing the cylinder’s LPG contents to be managed using a smartphone.

Gaslow cylinders are available in 11kg, 6kg and 2.7kg capacity, giving owners of motorhomes, caravans and small camper’s options to suit their needs.

Carl added: “From seasoned motorhome owners to newcomers we’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our stand in February.

“This year we hope to continue raising awareness for the importance of safety in the gas cylinder industry. We’ve recently issued safety warnings on the correct usage of all gas cylinders, and deem it as our duty to ensure our customers are fully aware of the potential pitfalls.

“We hope visitors will take the opportunity to visit our stand, see our demonstrations and ask any burning questions.”

The Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show attracts thousands of visitors each year, making it the ultimate destination for discovering the latest trends, products, and innovations in the leisure industry. Gaslow’s presence underscores its commitment to driving forward advancements in gas technology for the benefit of the camping and caravanning community.

If you would like to access Gaslow’s exclusive discount to enter the exhibition, click here: The Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show 2025 Tickets and Dates 2025.